Mehul Choksi's Belgium Arrest Revives Inquiry on Vijay Mallya's Return

Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium raises questions about the return of another fugitive, Vijay Mallya. Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy highlighted this issue, prompting discussions on black money promises by the Indian government. Meanwhile, India's extradition request for Choksi sparks anticipation of further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:57 IST
Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium, prompting Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy to raise questions about the return of another high-profile fugitive, Vijay Mallya. Reddy, in a conversation with ANI, queried, "What about Vijay Mallya? When is he going to come back?"

She also pointed to the promises made by the Prime Minister regarding the retrieval of black money, expressing a desire to see tangible action. Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is embroiled in a bank loan default case involving more than Rs 9,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice confirmed Choksi's arrest on April 12, noting he is in detention pending further legal proceedings. India has formally submitted an extradition request. Choksi, wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore in collusion with his nephew and associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

