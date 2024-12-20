Historic Zero Hour Debuts in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha marked a milestone by conducting its inaugural zero hour session, giving a platform for legislators to voice public grievances. Seven lawmakers took the opportunity to address concerns ranging from toll tax barriers to disruptions caused by construction activities.

MLA Anuradha Rana was the first to speak, raising the issue of toll tax barriers in Lahaul and Spiti. Other prominent issues included the burial of water canals due to NHAI construction and criteria for establishing new gram panchayats, as voiced by both BJP and Congress representatives.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania explained the process, emphasizing the need for prior notice. The zero hour was hailed as a legislative advancement by figures like Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The session, part of the winter assembly, also saw the introduction of the National e-Vidhan Application.

