Left Menu

Historic Zero Hour Debuts in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha held its first zero hour, allowing seven legislators to address public issues. Topics included toll tax barriers, canal disruptions, and new panchayat criteria. This initiative was lauded as a legislative milestone, with officials encouraging its effective use by assembly members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:39 IST
Historic Zero Hour Debuts in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha marked a milestone by conducting its inaugural zero hour session, giving a platform for legislators to voice public grievances. Seven lawmakers took the opportunity to address concerns ranging from toll tax barriers to disruptions caused by construction activities.

MLA Anuradha Rana was the first to speak, raising the issue of toll tax barriers in Lahaul and Spiti. Other prominent issues included the burial of water canals due to NHAI construction and criteria for establishing new gram panchayats, as voiced by both BJP and Congress representatives.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania explained the process, emphasizing the need for prior notice. The zero hour was hailed as a legislative advancement by figures like Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The session, part of the winter assembly, also saw the introduction of the National e-Vidhan Application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024