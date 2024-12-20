Opposition Prepares for Renewed No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chair
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh indicated that opposition parties may refile a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming Budget Session. A previous impeachment notice was rejected, but the opposition remains intent on challenging Dhankhar's position, citing bias and allegations of impropriety.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on Friday that opposition parties might refile a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming Budget Session. The initial notice, previously dismissed, was described by Ramesh as merely a 'trailer', signaling further actions in due course.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected the impeachment notice, labeling it as improper and flawed. The proposal sought the removal of Vice-President Dhankhar over claims of bias, advanced hastily according to Harivansh, in an attempt to damage Dhankhar's dignity.
Ramesh suggested there is no constitutional restriction on successive submissions of no-confidence motions. The contentious notice had drawn signatures from 60 opposition members, underscoring ongoing discontent and the intent to scrutinize Dhankhar's role further.
