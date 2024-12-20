Left Menu

Opposition Prepares for Renewed No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chair

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh indicated that opposition parties may refile a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming Budget Session. A previous impeachment notice was rejected, but the opposition remains intent on challenging Dhankhar's position, citing bias and allegations of impropriety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on Friday that opposition parties might refile a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming Budget Session. The initial notice, previously dismissed, was described by Ramesh as merely a 'trailer', signaling further actions in due course.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected the impeachment notice, labeling it as improper and flawed. The proposal sought the removal of Vice-President Dhankhar over claims of bias, advanced hastily according to Harivansh, in an attempt to damage Dhankhar's dignity.

Ramesh suggested there is no constitutional restriction on successive submissions of no-confidence motions. The contentious notice had drawn signatures from 60 opposition members, underscoring ongoing discontent and the intent to scrutinize Dhankhar's role further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

