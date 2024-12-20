Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Hear Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court will review Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the ED chargesheet relating to the excise policy on January 30, 2025. Both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia challenge the trial court's cognisance due to lack of mandatory prosecution sanctions under Section 197 of the CrPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:52 IST
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea by Arvind Kejriwal on January 30, 2025, contesting a chargesheet from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The hearing, initially scheduled for February 19, 2025, was moved forward to accommodate preparations for upcoming elections.

Representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia argue that the trial court's acknowledgment of the chargesheet was legally unsanctioned, given their status as public servants during the alleged misconduct. The advocates contend required permissions under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were absent.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the ED, claimed that necessary prosecution sanctions were obtained. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has granted Kejriwal interim bail in the related money laundering case, following a temporary relief earlier in a CBI probe into policy irregularities.

