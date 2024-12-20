Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Unveiling New Horizons with Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait aims to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on sectors like defense and trade. This visit, the first since 1981 by an Indian Prime Minister, seeks to invigorate a historically robust relationship bolstered by substantial trade, energy exchanges, and a significant Indian expatriate community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:37 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Kuwait, beginning Saturday, marks a significant moment in the histories of both nations. On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the potential of the visit to rejuvenate and further bolster bilateral relations.

Expected to open new dimensions in areas such as defense and trade, the visit is at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Modi is slated to engage in discussions with the Kuwaiti leadership and connect with the substantial Indian expatriate community—the largest in Kuwait.

Historically, India and Kuwait have shared thriving relations, deeply rooted in cultural and economic exchanges dating back to pre-oil Kuwait. With bilateral trade reaching $10.47 billion in 2023-24 and major energy collaborations, Modi's visit could steer the relationship toward new economic heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

