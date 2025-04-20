Left Menu

Progress and Challenges: The Indian Community's Rise in Singapore

The Indian community in Singapore has seen significant progress in education and median household income, with 41% now holding degrees, up from 16.5% in 2000. The community’s dropout rates have decreased, and the median income saw a 40% rise between 2010 and 2020. Yet, challenges remain, especially in reducing dropout rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-04-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 07:38 IST
Progress and Challenges: The Indian Community's Rise in Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Indian community in Singapore has made notable strides over the past decades, particularly in education and economic status. According to national figures, the number of Indians with degrees rose to 41% in 2020, a significant increase from just 16.5% in the year 2000, as revealed by the Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K. Shanmugam.

Despite this educational advancement, dropout rates, although improved, remain a concern. In 2020, 18% of Indian students left school without a secondary education, down from 38% in 2000. The median household income showed a substantial increase of 40% from 2010 to 2020, rising from SGD6,000 to SGD8,500.

At an appreciation ceremony for donors and volunteers of the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda), Minister Shanmugam and Sinda's chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran reiterated their commitment to further support the community's development. The Indian population in Singapore stands at 7.6%, contributing significantly to the nation's growth, especially through professional immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025