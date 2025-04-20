Progress and Challenges: The Indian Community's Rise in Singapore

The Indian community in Singapore has made notable strides over the past decades, particularly in education and economic status. According to national figures, the number of Indians with degrees rose to 41% in 2020, a significant increase from just 16.5% in the year 2000, as revealed by the Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K. Shanmugam.

Despite this educational advancement, dropout rates, although improved, remain a concern. In 2020, 18% of Indian students left school without a secondary education, down from 38% in 2000. The median household income showed a substantial increase of 40% from 2010 to 2020, rising from SGD6,000 to SGD8,500.

At an appreciation ceremony for donors and volunteers of the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda), Minister Shanmugam and Sinda's chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran reiterated their commitment to further support the community's development. The Indian population in Singapore stands at 7.6%, contributing significantly to the nation's growth, especially through professional immigrants.

