Cyclone Chido Sparks Outcry in Mayotte: Residents Demand Water Aid

Residents of Mayotte are frustrated by the lack of potable water after Cyclone Chido's devastation. French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism during his visit, as the region grapples with limited resources and undocumented migrants. Mayotte remains heavily reliant on aid from France and other European nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:50 IST
Angry residents in Mayotte, badly hit by Cyclone Chido, vocally criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday for the slow distribution of potable water, nearly a week after the storm's impact. Macron was touring the affected areas of France's poorest overseas territory, where officials confirmed 31 fatalities.

Cyclone Chido's destruction left parts of Mayotte's fragile hillside communities, primarily composed of undocumented migrants, isolated from immediate rescue efforts. As President Macron navigated the damaged neighborhood of Tsingoni, residents showed their frustrations over the delayed aid response, demanding basic necessities like water.

Macron extended his visit to Mayotte, facing divided reactions from locals. While some lauded his presence, others expressed anger over governmental neglect. The dire situation highlights Mayotte's dependency on external assistance amid ongoing challenges with immigration and socioeconomic hardships.

