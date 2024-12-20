Supreme Court Clarifies Criteria for Abetment of Suicide Cases

The Supreme Court on Friday clarified the requirements for charges of abetment of suicide, highlighting the need for evidence of direct or indirect instigation by the accused. Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan stated that under Section 306 of the IPC, there must be proof of involvement leading to the suicide.

The bench's clarification came as it discharged a man and his family from a case involving the alleged abetment of his 25-year-old wife's suicide. The court stressed that any instigation or incitement must be closely connected to the act of suicide, revealing a clear intent to abet, necessary for sustaining such charges.

The apex court's decision followed an appeal against the Bombay High Court's 2022 judgment, which denied discharge for the accused under Sections 306 and 34. The court determined insufficient evidence of the accused intending to push the deceased into suicide, allowing the appeal to prevent misuse of the legal process.

