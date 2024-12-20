Amit Shah Highlights 61 Years of Excellence and Service by Sashastra Seema Bal

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah participated in the 61st Raising Day function of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Siliguri, West Bengal. During the event, he e-inaugurated the Integrated Check Point (ICP) Agartala and a newly constructed residential complex for the Border Guard Force (BGF) at Petrapole. Dignitaries, including Director (IB), Secretary of Border Management at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Director General of SSB, were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to SSB personnel who sacrificed their lives while protecting India's borders and combating Left-Wing Extremism. He expressed pride in their valor and acknowledged the families of martyrs, stating, "The sacrifice of these brave soldiers has infused the country with new life, energy, and enthusiasm." Over its 61-year history, the SSB has been decorated with 4 Padma Shri, 1 Kirti Chakra, 6 Shaurya Chakra, 2 President's Gallantry Medals, 25 Police Gallantry Medals, and 35 Gallantry Medals, underscoring its dedication and commitment.

Bridging Borders with Brotherhood

Shri Shah highlighted SSB's unique role in fostering cultural, linguistic, and economic connections in border villages, fulfilling its motto of “Service, Security, and Brotherhood.” He emphasized how the SSB has carried forward traditions of trust and friendship with Nepal and Bhutan.

The Minister noted that under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's policy of "one border, one force," the SSB was entrusted with securing India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan. Today, SSB stands as a symbol of patriotism and unwavering vigilance along the 2,450-km Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, ensuring national security and harmony in border regions.

Combating Threats with Zero Tolerance

Shri Shah praised SSB for its proactive measures in curbing narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, arms smuggling, and infiltration of anti-national elements. Key achievements include:

Seizures: Over 16,000 kg of narcotics, 208 weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Arrests: 4,000 smugglers, 183 human traffickers, and 301 victims rescued (231 of them women).

Anti-Terrorism Operations: In Jammu and Kashmir, SSB has neutralized 19 terrorists, arrested 14 others, and bolstered regional security.

SSB's zero-tolerance policy has also resulted in the removal of over 1,100 encroachments in No Man's Land, recovering thousands of acres of government land near border areas.

Pivotal Role in Making Eastern India Naxal-Free

Shri Shah applauded SSB's contributions to eliminating Naxal influence in Bihar and Jharkhand. In coordination with the CRPF and local police forces, SSB has played a crucial role in securing the eastern region, including the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor. Over the past seven years, SSB has:

Arrested over 600 Maoists.

Killed 15 Maoists in operations.

Facilitated the surrender of 28 Maoists.

Contributions Beyond Security

SSB’s work extends beyond safeguarding borders to disaster relief, environmental conservation, and community development. The force has been instrumental in:

Disaster Relief: SSB jawans have conducted life-saving operations during floods and landslides, gaining public trust and admiration.

Community Development: Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, SSB has educated over 36,000 youth about the dangers of drug addiction.

Skill Development: Training youth in border areas in beekeeping, mobile repair, driving, and computer skills for self-employment.

Green Initiatives and Environmental Stewardship

SSB has made significant contributions to environmental conservation, planting over 6 crore trees under the CAPF tree plantation campaign by November 2024.

Welfare of CAPF Personnel

Shri Shah highlighted the government's commitment to improving the lives of CAPF personnel through initiatives like the Ayushman Card, e-Housing, and scholarships. Key statistics include:

Over 41 lakh Ayushman cards issued, enabling Rs. 1,600 crore in healthcare benefits.

Construction of 13,000 houses, 113 barracks, and the launch of the CAPF e-Housing portal, benefiting over 6 lakh personnel.

Celebrating Sporting Achievements

SSB personnel have brought glory to India by winning 72 medals in national and international competitions.

In his closing remarks, Shri Amit Shah lauded the SSB for its selfless service, unwavering commitment, and significant role in ensuring national security. He reiterated the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure, technology, and welfare measures to support SSB’s mission. The event concluded with a pledge to uphold SSB’s motto of "Service, Security, and Brotherhood" as the force continues to protect and serve the nation with distinction.