Foldscope Revolutionizes Agriculture in Chhattisgarh: Farmers Gain Affordable Microscopy Tools for Pest Detection and Sustainable Practices

Farmers in 20 districts of Chhattisgarh now have access to an innovative tool transforming their agricultural practices: Foldscope, a low-cost, portable microscope. This device is revolutionizing pest and disease detection, soil and water quality assessment, and agricultural decision-making, all at minimal cost, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

Foldscope: The "Magic Wand" of Frugal Science

Implemented by the ICAR - National Institute of Biotic Stress Management and supported by the SYST programme of SEED Division, Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Foldscope initiative spans 30 villages across Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and more. This program empowers communities to conduct in-situ diagnosis and digital cataloging of plant pathogens.

Farmers and agricultural officers use Foldscope microscopy to detect fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, leaf blight, and post-harvest infections, identifying causal organisms like Golovinomyces cichoracearum, Fusarium oxysporum, and Penicillium digitatum. Beyond diagnosis, the tool supports testing biopesticides and bioagents such as Trichoderma viride and Pacelomyces spp to combat these diseases effectively.

Pioneering Applications and Capacity Building

Foldscope’s utility extends to assessing cattle semen quality for artificial insemination, a breakthrough with the potential to improve conception rates and strengthen indigenous cattle breeding programs.

The initiative includes capacity-building workshops and hands-on training for rural youth, farmers, and agricultural officers, enabling them to independently use the Foldscope. Training sessions have empowered local communities to identify pests, diagnose plant and zoonotic diseases, and share knowledge across diverse groups, including veterinary officers, horticulture extension teams, and college students.

Transforming Rural Livelihoods

Farmers using Foldscope have reported significant improvements in managing crop health. The ability to identify pests and pathogens early has minimized losses and promoted sustainable practices. Soil and water quality assessments further aid in enhancing productivity, ensuring timely interventions.

Promoting Knowledge Sharing

To foster a collaborative learning environment, observations and findings are shared on the MICROCOSMOS Foldscope Community platform. This platform enables global knowledge exchange, connecting farmers and scientists to the broader scientific community.

Future Impact

The Foldscope project exemplifies the transformative power of frugal science in rural development. With its affordability, portability, and innovative applications, Foldscope continues to democratize access to advanced microscopy, paving the way for resilient and sustainable farming practices in Chhattisgarh.

For more insights and community engagement, visit the Foldscope platform: https://microcosmos.foldscope.com/author/2294.