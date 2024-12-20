Cape Town Urges to Use e-Services for Municipal Services During Festive Season

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to prioritize online platforms for paying municipal accounts, renewing vehicle license discs, and handling other administrative tasks during the festive season. This recommendation aims to help residents save time and avoid long queues as Customer Interaction Centres experience higher foot traffic in December.

The City has announced changes to the operating hours of its municipal offices due to upcoming public holidays:

Tuesday, 24 December 2024: Offices close at 12:30 pm.

Wednesday, 25 December 2024: Offices closed.

Thursday, 26 December 2024: Offices closed.

Tuesday, 31 December 2024: Offices close at 12:30 pm.

Wednesday, 1 January 2025: Offices closed.

Online and Alternative Payment Options

Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, encouraged residents to use the City’s e-Services for a seamless and secure experience. Payment options include:

Municipal accounts: Accessible at Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Ackermans, Spar, and other retailers. Online payment platforms include www.easypay.co.za and www.powertime.co.za.

Internet banking: Residents can select the City of Cape Town as a listed beneficiary using their nine-digit municipal account number.

Vehicle license renewal: Online at www.capetown.gov.za/vehiclelicensing.

Traffic fine payments: Online at www.paythat.co.za or at selected Spar shops.

Additional Services

Payment arrangements: Residents can email payment.arrangements@capetown.gov.za.

Indigent applications: Available at indigent.relief@capetown.gov.za.

QR code payments: A detailed user guide is available at https://bit.ly/3MhZXgT.

Mall-Based Offices

The City’s offices at Liberty Promenade Mall, Table Bay Mall, and Lansdowne Corner Mall will observe the same closure dates but remain operational on weekends.

Councillor’s Statement

“We encourage residents to utilize the City’s online booking options for all municipal services. These platforms not only save time but also ensure accuracy and security in transactions. Residents are reminded to verify operating hours or contact their nearest office before visiting in person,” said Councillor Mbandezi.

Plan Ahead

The City’s proactive communication underscores the importance of planning ahead during the busy festive period. Residents are encouraged to take full advantage of e-Services and alternative payment options for a hassle-free experience.