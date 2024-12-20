Left Menu

Tragedy in Syria: Journalists Targeted by Turkish Drone

Two Kurdish media journalists, Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin, were killed in northern Syria, allegedly targeted by a Turkish drone. The incident drew condemnation from political figures, highlighting ongoing conflicts and press freedom issues related to the Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish-backed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:36 IST
Tragedy in Syria: Journalists Targeted by Turkish Drone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a tragic turn of events, two Kurdish media journalists, Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin, were killed in northern Syria, reportedly targeted by a Turkish drone. The incident occurred near the Tishrin Dam as the pair covered ongoing battles between Turkish-backed forces and the Syrian Kurdish militia.

The news of their deaths sparked condemnation, notably from Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit of the DEM Party, who addressed the Turkish parliament, labeling the attack a 'crime against humanity.' She urged the Turkish government to investigate and uphold press protection rights.

Both journalists were renowned for their extensive coverage of the Syrian conflict, particularly on Kurdish matters. This incident underscores the complex relationships and tensions, as Turkey views the YPG militia, a significant part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, as linked to the PKK, which has been in conflict with the Turkish state for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024