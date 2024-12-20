Tragedy in Syria: Journalists Targeted by Turkish Drone

In a tragic turn of events, two Kurdish media journalists, Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin, were killed in northern Syria, reportedly targeted by a Turkish drone. The incident occurred near the Tishrin Dam as the pair covered ongoing battles between Turkish-backed forces and the Syrian Kurdish militia.

The news of their deaths sparked condemnation, notably from Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit of the DEM Party, who addressed the Turkish parliament, labeling the attack a 'crime against humanity.' She urged the Turkish government to investigate and uphold press protection rights.

Both journalists were renowned for their extensive coverage of the Syrian conflict, particularly on Kurdish matters. This incident underscores the complex relationships and tensions, as Turkey views the YPG militia, a significant part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, as linked to the PKK, which has been in conflict with the Turkish state for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)