Press Freedom Battle: AP vs. White House

The AP alleges White House aides continue to defy a court order that restored its press event access, citing unlawful retaliation. The dispute stems from the AP’s refusal to use 'Gulf of America' instead of 'Gulf of Mexico.' The White House appeals the ruling as debate continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:20 IST
The Associated Press has filed allegations against aides to former President Donald Trump, accusing them of continually defying a court order that restored the agency's access to White House press events. This legal conflict emerged following a ruling by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who determined the AP faced unlawful retaliation.

Judge McFadden's finding pointed to discrimination by the White House, stemming from the AP's continued reference to the 'Gulf of Mexico' rather than adopting the 'Gulf of America' terminology as desired by Trump. This ruling highlighted potential violations of free speech protections under the U.S. Constitution.

The White House, however, defends its policy changes, arguing that the Associated Press is not entitled to special access. The administration's new policy eliminates permanent spots in the press pool for wire services, affecting how news is disseminated. The White House claims the move is to ensure targeted messaging and relevant expertise during events.

