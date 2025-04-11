Press Freedom Under Siege: Journalists Barred from Entering Georgia
Two French journalists were denied entry to Georgia amid growing concerns about press freedom. Reporters Without Borders highlights an authoritarian turn as foreign media and Russian critics face increased entry bans since Georgia's October election, aligning with pro-Russian policies under its de facto leader.
Two French journalists have been refused entry to Georgia, sparking concern among press freedom advocates at Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The move is viewed as part of Georgia's perceived authoritarian and pro-Russian shift.
Freelance photojournalist Jerome Chobeaux and reporter Clement Girardot, who has contributed to outlets like Le Monde and Al Jazeera, were both stopped at Tbilisi airport in recent months. Requests for comment addressed to Georgia's interior ministry and border police remain unanswered.
RSF reports suggest the journalists had been covering election-related protests and were not provided with reasons for their expulsion. This incident ties into broader concerns over Georgia's political trajectory, with Western journalists facing similar travel restrictions amid governmental alignment with Russian interests.
