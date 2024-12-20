Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Investigation on Forgery in UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court upheld an order directing a police investigation into an allegedly forged document in a UAPA case from the 2020 riots. Salim Malik's appeal against further scrutiny of a bail-related document was dismissed. The trial court aims to ensure thorough investigation and proper justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:43 IST
The Delhi High Court declined to interfere with an order that tasked the police commissioner with examining an allegedly forged document connected to a UAPA case from the February 2020 riots. This document pertained to interim bail for the accused.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed the appeal filed by Salim Malik, upholding the December 6 decision to send the document for further investigation. The bench emphasized that courts must ensure forged documents do not go uninvestigated.

The contentious document involved a doctor's prescription purportedly advising rest for the accused's wife, which the police contend is false. The trial court insists on thorough investigation due to allegations of forgery, advising the police commissioner to address the issue properly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

