Opposition Allegations Rock Patiala Elections

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Punjab election authorities following accusations from opposition candidates, including BJP, Congress, and SAD, who allege they were obstructed from filing nominations for the Patiala municipal elections. These claims have been directed against the ruling party, AAP.

A bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale, decided not to halt the elections scheduled for December 21. They stated that intervention would occur only after a comprehensive review of the allegations.

The case highlights the claims of foul play in the electoral process, with the opposition alleging misuse of state machinery and various malpractices that deprived candidates of a fair nomination process. The Supreme Court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for February 19, 2025, to address the grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)