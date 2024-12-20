Left Menu

Unlocking Zimbabwe's Land Value: Landmark Policy Shift for Farmers

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a new land policy allowing Black farmers to sell land taken from white people under contentious reforms. This policy, aimed at making land bankable, marks a significant shift, hoping to address financial constraints faced by resettled farmers in Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a groundbreaking move, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a new policy that allows Black farmers to sell land that was previously seized from white citizens under controversial land reforms. This policy shift aims to empower resettled farmers by enabling them to use their land as collateral for bank loans, potentially transforming the agricultural landscape.

Previously, the land, deemed state-owned, could not be sold or transferred. This limitation hampered farmers' access to finance, crucial for the country's agricultural development. Under the new policy, land ownership can be transferred among Indigenous Zimbabweans, but government approval remains mandatory.

Mnangagwa's announcement comes decades after the contentious land reforms initiated by his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, and seeks to rectify past economic and social disruptions. By providing title deeds, the new policy promises to unlock opportunities and facilitate financial independence for the farmers, addressing key economic challenges Zimbabwe faces today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

