Delhi High Court Upholds FIR Against DU Professor Over Controversial Post

The Delhi High Court has declined to quash an FIR against a Delhi University professor over a contentious social media post concerning the presence of a 'shiva linga' at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the plea by Dr. Ratan Lal, citing that the post created societal discord and aimed to hurt community sentiments.

The court underscored the professor's responsibility to society, indicating that his comments went against the beliefs of 'Shiva Linga' worshippers and fueled communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)