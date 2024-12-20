Diplomatic Discussions in Damascus: Transition Talks and Search for Missing Americans
U.S. diplomats held talks with Syria's Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus about the principles of transition and regional events. Additionally, efforts are being made to locate missing U.S. citizens, including journalist Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, who disappeared under Bashar al-Assad's regime.
In a significant move, U.S. diplomats engaged in discussions with Syria's Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus on Friday, focusing on the principles of political transition and broader regional developments.
The meetings also highlighted ongoing U.S. efforts to address the fate of American citizens, including journalist Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, who vanished during Bashar al-Assad's regime. A State Department spokesperson detailed these efforts, emphasizing the commitment to resolving these troubling disappearances.
This visit underscores the complex dynamics and humanitarian concerns at play in the region, with the United States trying to balance diplomatic engagement while advocating for missing nationals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
