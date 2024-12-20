Judicial Outcry: Pakistan's Political Engineering Under Scrutiny

On Friday, Pakistan's Supreme Court judges delivered scathing criticism of the state, accusing it of prioritizing political engineering over resolving crucial issues affecting the nation.

Justice Athar Minallah's remarks came during a hearing of a bail petition for murder suspect Ishaq, whose request was denied, leading to his immediate arrest by the court.

Justices Minallah and Mandokhel voiced concerns about unresolved high-profile cases, inefficient justice systems, and dwindling public trust in institutions, calling for accountability and systemic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)