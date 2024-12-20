Left Menu

Judicial Outcry: Pakistan's Political Engineering Under Scrutiny

Pakistan Supreme Court judges criticized the state for prioritizing political engineering over addressing critical issues. Justice Minallah and Justice Mandokhel expressed concerns over unresolved high-profile cases and institutional inefficiency. The court rejected a murder suspect's bail plea, highlighting systemic flaws in the justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Friday, Pakistan's Supreme Court judges delivered scathing criticism of the state, accusing it of prioritizing political engineering over resolving crucial issues affecting the nation.

Justice Athar Minallah's remarks came during a hearing of a bail petition for murder suspect Ishaq, whose request was denied, leading to his immediate arrest by the court.

Justices Minallah and Mandokhel voiced concerns about unresolved high-profile cases, inefficient justice systems, and dwindling public trust in institutions, calling for accountability and systemic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

