Supreme Court Exposes Financial Scandal in DND Flyway Project

The Supreme Court has uncovered significant financial irregularities in the DND flyway project, upholding the Allahabad High Court's decision to cease toll collections. The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report highlighted shocking revelations of mismanaged funds.

Directors at Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL), including senior bureaucrat Pradeep Puri, allegedly incurred unwarranted expenses. Notably, these included Rs 72.25 lakh worth of corporate gifts, legal fees of Rs 11 crore, travel expenses of Rs 400 lakh, and the restructuring of bonds costing Rs 33 crore.

This misuse of power extends to NTBCL and IL&FS, along with government oversight failures in NOIDA. The Supreme Court's findings call for actions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, citing the unlawful nature of fee delegation under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act of 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)