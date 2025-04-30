Left Menu

DreamFolks Welcomes Financial Veteran Shekhar Sood as CFO

DreamFolks announced the appointment of Shekhar Sood as the Chief Financial Officer. Sood will lead the company's finance function and drive technology-led expansion. With nearly two decades of global experience, Sood aims to strengthen the financial foundation and governance of the company, creating long-term value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:05 IST
DreamFolks Welcomes Financial Veteran Shekhar Sood as CFO
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, DreamFolks has appointed financial expert Shekhar Sood as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The company, known for its travel services, announced this development on Wednesday.

Sood, a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of global experience, is set to lead DreamFolks' finance function. He will be instrumental in spearheading value-driven initiatives and supporting the next phase of the company's technology-driven expansion. Sood will report directly to Chairperson and Managing Director Liberatha Kallat.

The new CFO is expected to bring a track record of strategic success and financial resilience to the table. As DreamFolks enters a new growth phase, Kallat expressed confidence in Sood's leadership to strengthen the company's financial foundation, reinforce governance, and unlock long-term stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025