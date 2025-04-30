DreamFolks Welcomes Financial Veteran Shekhar Sood as CFO
DreamFolks announced the appointment of Shekhar Sood as the Chief Financial Officer. Sood will lead the company's finance function and drive technology-led expansion. With nearly two decades of global experience, Sood aims to strengthen the financial foundation and governance of the company, creating long-term value.
In a strategic move, DreamFolks has appointed financial expert Shekhar Sood as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The company, known for its travel services, announced this development on Wednesday.
Sood, a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of global experience, is set to lead DreamFolks' finance function. He will be instrumental in spearheading value-driven initiatives and supporting the next phase of the company's technology-driven expansion. Sood will report directly to Chairperson and Managing Director Liberatha Kallat.
The new CFO is expected to bring a track record of strategic success and financial resilience to the table. As DreamFolks enters a new growth phase, Kallat expressed confidence in Sood's leadership to strengthen the company's financial foundation, reinforce governance, and unlock long-term stakeholder value.
