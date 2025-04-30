Contentious Deportation: Trump's Role under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump is under scrutiny for his stance on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man mistakenly deported from Maryland. Despite a court order mandating U.S. involvement in his return, Trump indicates the decision rests with El Salvador.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a directive on April 10, yet the Trump administration contends that Abrego Garcia's presence in a Salvadoran prison negates Washington's responsibility in facilitating his release. Legal experts argue the case risks undermining due process rights.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen highlights El Salvador's lack of legal grounds to hold Abrego Garcia prisoner, contradicting the Trump administration's assertions. Critics see this as part of Trump's broader hard-line immigration strategy, which divides public opinion.

