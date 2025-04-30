Contentious Deportation: Trump's Role under Scrutiny
President Trump faces backlash for not acting on a court order to aid in returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported Salvadoran man. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration insists only El Salvador can facilitate the return, raising legal and constitutional concerns.
President Donald Trump is under scrutiny for his stance on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man mistakenly deported from Maryland. Despite a court order mandating U.S. involvement in his return, Trump indicates the decision rests with El Salvador.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a directive on April 10, yet the Trump administration contends that Abrego Garcia's presence in a Salvadoran prison negates Washington's responsibility in facilitating his release. Legal experts argue the case risks undermining due process rights.
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen highlights El Salvador's lack of legal grounds to hold Abrego Garcia prisoner, contradicting the Trump administration's assertions. Critics see this as part of Trump's broader hard-line immigration strategy, which divides public opinion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Students' Lawsuit Challenges Unlawful Immigration Status Termination
Legal Showdown: Unraveling the Deportation Case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Trump's New Approach to Immigration: Self-Deportation with Benefits
Wrongful Arrest Highlights Chaos in Florida's Immigration Law
Senator Van Hollen's Surprise Meeting with Wrongfully Deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia