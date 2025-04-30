Stormers Secure Seasoned Veteran: Fourie Extends Contract Amid Injury

Deon Fourie, the veteran utility forward, has secured a one-year contract extension with the Stormers, the South African rugby franchise announced on Wednesday. This comes despite an injury that has prematurely ended his current season.

Fourie, 38, underwent ankle surgery following an injury during the United Rugby Championship clash against Connacht in Cape Town on April 19. Despite not participating in the remainder of the campaign, his experience and leadership qualities have assured his retention for next season.

Renowned for his versatility, Fourie was drafted as a makeshift hooker for South Africa during the 2023 World Cup final, helping the team edge past New Zealand. Throughout his dynamic career, which included significant stints in France, Fourie has become an emblematic figure in South African rugby.

