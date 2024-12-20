Left Menu

High Court Urges Action on Air Pollution Crisis in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for inadequate measures against air pollution. It emphasized citizens' right to a clean environment under Article 21, urging immediate efforts to manage pollution from traffic and construction, especially in Mumbai, as residents face health risks due to inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:08 IST
High Court Urges Action on Air Pollution Crisis in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has voiced strong criticism towards the Maharashtra government for its lack of effective action in combating air pollution, declaring that a pollution-free environment is a constitutional right.

Citing Article 21, the court stressed that citizens should not have to endure the health risks posed by inadequate pollution management measures. It expressed disappointment that state authorities act only under court orders.

With Mumbai's roads suffering from congestion, exacerbating vehicular pollution, the court directed urgent traffic management improvements and the appointment of officers to monitor pollution levels. The issue will be revisited on January 9, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024