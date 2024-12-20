High Court Urges Action on Air Pollution Crisis in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has voiced strong criticism towards the Maharashtra government for its lack of effective action in combating air pollution, declaring that a pollution-free environment is a constitutional right.

Citing Article 21, the court stressed that citizens should not have to endure the health risks posed by inadequate pollution management measures. It expressed disappointment that state authorities act only under court orders.

With Mumbai's roads suffering from congestion, exacerbating vehicular pollution, the court directed urgent traffic management improvements and the appointment of officers to monitor pollution levels. The issue will be revisited on January 9, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)