Controversy Over J&K Ration Card Cancellations

The cancellation of over 127,000 ration cards in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn criticism from the Peoples' Democratic Party, labeling it a cruel move affecting impoverished families. The decision, meant to eliminate fake cards and ensure subsidy targeting, has been opposed by leaders who urge reconsideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:19 IST
The People's Democratic Party has condemned the Jammu and Kashmir government's recent decision to cancel more than 127,000 ration cards, describing the move as 'unwarranted and cruel.' The cancellation impacts individuals living below the poverty line, sparking calls for the government to reconsider its decision.

Party leader Iltija Mufti took to X, expressing concern over the distress caused to these families. The central government, according to data presented in the Rajya Sabha, has removed 1,27,872 fake and duplicate ration cards in Jammu and Kashmir, amidst broader nationwide efforts to refine subsidy allocations.

Critics argue that the decision contradicts government promises to provide free staple foods, with claims of efforts to ensure food security appearing inconsistent with this order. PDP representatives have called for immediate revocation of the cancellations to prevent further hardship.

