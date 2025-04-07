Transformative Policies Lift 30 Crore Indians Above Poverty Line
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the impact of Prime Minister Modi's policies in lifting 30 crore Indians out of poverty. Emphasizing social welfare programs, Dhami praised initiatives in self-employment, scholarships, housing, and care for vulnerable groups, while stressing collaboration between Centre and states for effective implementation.
In a significant declaration, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday lauded the visionary policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have reportedly lifted 30 crore citizens above the poverty line in the last decade.
During the inaugural session of a two-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dhami emphasized the transformative nature of social welfare initiatives, which now extend beyond traditional limits to include progressive measures like fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship.
The minister highlighted comprehensive programs improving lives of marginalized groups, including scholarships for children, housing for Scheduled Caste families, and the establishment of educational and de-addiction centers. Dhami underscored a crucial partnership between the state and Central government in advancing these objectives.
