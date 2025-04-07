Transformative Policies Lift 30 Crore Indians Above Poverty Line

In a significant declaration, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday lauded the visionary policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have reportedly lifted 30 crore citizens above the poverty line in the last decade.

During the inaugural session of a two-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dhami emphasized the transformative nature of social welfare initiatives, which now extend beyond traditional limits to include progressive measures like fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship.

The minister highlighted comprehensive programs improving lives of marginalized groups, including scholarships for children, housing for Scheduled Caste families, and the establishment of educational and de-addiction centers. Dhami underscored a crucial partnership between the state and Central government in advancing these objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)