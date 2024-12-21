Left Menu

New Diplomatic Path: U.S. Meets Syria's Leadership

Updated: 21-12-2024
U.S. diplomats engaged in crucial talks with Syria's effective leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during a visit to Damascus on Friday. The discussions centered around Syria's political transition and maintaining security within and outside its borders. U.S. State Department's top Middle East diplomat, Barbara Leaf, described the meeting as 'good.'

An essential outcome of the meeting was the decision to remove a bounty previously placed on al-Sharaa, signifying a shift in diplomatic relations. This move highlights the importance the U.S. places on Syria's transition to a more stable political environment.

During the talks, al-Sharaa reiterated his commitment to preventing any resurgence or formation of terrorist groups that could threaten Syria or its neighboring regions. This development marks a significant step in bilateral efforts to stabilize the region.

