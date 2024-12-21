Italian Court Clears Salvini in Migrant Boat Case

In a significant ruling, an Italian court acquitted Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of kidnapping charges on Friday. The charges arose from a 2019 incident concerning a migrant rescue boat.

While serving as interior minister, Salvini had denied permission for the boat operated by the charity Open Arms to dock in Italy.

This decision kept migrants onboard just off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa for almost three weeks, sparking widespread debate and controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)