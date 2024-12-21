Left Menu

Italian Court Clears Salvini in Migrant Boat Case

An Italian court has acquitted Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of kidnapping charges related to a 2019 incident where he prevented a migrant rescue boat from docking. The case involved migrants staying onboard the Open Arms charity boat near Lampedusa for nearly three weeks.

In a significant ruling, an Italian court acquitted Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of kidnapping charges on Friday. The charges arose from a 2019 incident concerning a migrant rescue boat.

While serving as interior minister, Salvini had denied permission for the boat operated by the charity Open Arms to dock in Italy.

This decision kept migrants onboard just off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa for almost three weeks, sparking widespread debate and controversy.

