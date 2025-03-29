Justice Vindicated: Acquittal in 17-Year 'Cash at Judge's Door' Case
Seventeen years after the cash-at-judge's-door controversy emerged, a special CBI court acquitted retired Justice Nirmal Yadav and four others. The case involved a Rs 15 lakh bribe intended for influencing a property deal. The court cleared all allegations, closing a complex chapter in the judiciary.
In a landmark decision, a special CBI court has acquitted retired Justice Nirmal Yadav and four co-accused in the notorious 'cash-at-judge's-door' case, ending a 17-year legal battle. The case, originating from an alleged bribe incident in 2008, has been closely watched for its implications on judicial integrity.
Justice Nirmal Yadav faced accusations involving Rs 15 lakh, supposedly delivered mistakenly to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's residence. The cash was said to be a bribe for influencing a property deal. The recent court ruling, delivered by Special CBI Judge Alka Malik, exonerates her and others amidst widespread media attention.
Defence counsel Vishal Garg Narwana stated that the allegations were unfounded, and Justice Yadav has been vindicated. Meanwhile, a new controversy unfolds with the discovery of semi-burnt currency sacks at another judge's Delhi residence, underscoring persistent concerns within the Indian judiciary.
