Supreme Court Upholds JKSLF Acquittal in 1990 Kidnapping-Murder Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the acquittal of alleged members of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Liberation Front (JKSLF) involved in the 1990 kidnapping and murder of Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Mushir-ul-Haq and his personal secretary.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal challenging the acquittal under the now-repealed Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 (TADA), criticizing the procedural missteps that led to justice being elusive for both the victims and the accused.

The court highlighted the improper handling of confessional statements, referencing the infamous Kartar Singh case, and affirmed that no error existed in the Special Court's decision to acquit the accused. This decision echoes the legislature's intent when repealing such draconian provisions, emphasizing fairness and procedural correctness.

