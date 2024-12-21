Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market as Car Plows into Crowd

In Magdeburg, Germany, a Christmas market turned horrific when a car plowed into a crowd, causing numerous injuries and at least one fatality, according to local police reports. The incident is being investigated as a deliberate attack.

The driver has been apprehended, yet officials have yet to determine if the perpetrator operated independently. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.

Eyewitness video footage from the scene reveals the dramatic aftermath as emergency responders, including over 20 ambulances and a police helicopter, swiftly arrived. This attack on the Magdeburg market echoes the 2016 Berlin Christmas market tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)