Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market

A horrific event unfolded at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, as a car plowed through a crowd, resulting in two fatalities, one of whom was a young child, and injuring over 60. German authorities apprehended the suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor, whose motive is presently unknown.

Reiner Haseloff, the premier of Saxony-Anhalt, highlighted the gravity of the situation, calling it a catastrophe for the city, state, and country. Local broadcaster MDR reported that the attacker was not previously known as an Islamist by German authorities. Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry condemned the incident.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit the site with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. Police are conducting investigations, including in the suspect's believed residence in Bernburg. The tragic event has drawn international reactions and revived memories of a past attack on a Berlin market.

(With inputs from agencies.)