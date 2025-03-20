Left Menu

Germany Reopens Embassy in Syria Amid Diplomatic Shift

Germany has reopened its embassy in Syria, signaling renewed diplomatic relations under Syria's leadership. The reopening aims to promote stability and minority rights in the war-torn nation, while consular services remain in Beirut due to security issues. Germany engages cautiously with Syria's new rulers post-Assad regime.

Updated: 20-03-2025 16:18 IST
  Germany

Germany has taken a significant step in rebuilding its diplomatic relationship with Syria by reopening its embassy in Damascus. The move, overseen by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, comes as Syria navigates humanitarian and security issues following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

The decision underscores Germany's intent to engage cautiously with the new Syrian leadership while emphasizing the importance of minority rights. Although the embassy now operates with a small political team, it plans to gradually expand its presence in response to local conditions.

Visa and consular functions continue from Beirut due to safety concerns, officials noted. This diplomatic engagement follows Minister Baerbock's earlier meeting with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, signifying a strategic move towards stabilizing a nation still reeling from civil war conflicts.

