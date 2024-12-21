Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait: A New Era for Indo-Kuwaiti Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on trade partnerships, energy needs, and enhancing the deep-seated relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kuwait for a landmark two-day visit, intended to bolster ties between India and the Gulf nation. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in over four decades, since Indira Gandhi's visit in 1981.

During his visit, Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership and engage with the Indian diaspora, which makes up a significant portion of the Kuwaiti workforce. The Indian community in Kuwait consists of 21% of the total population, showcasing the deep-rooted connection between the two nations.

With bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion and Kuwait being India's sixth largest crude supplier, this visit underlines the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between India and Kuwait across various domains including trade and energy.

