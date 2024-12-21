Left Menu

Professor Jailed for Harassment at Medical College

A professor was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually harassing MBBS trainees at a medical college in Thane. Dr. Saileshwar Natarajan, who led the surgery department, faced charges after students reported inappropriate conduct during demonstrations. Protests were held by students, leading to his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:40 IST
  • India

A professor at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa, Thane, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing MBBS trainees. The convicted individual, Dr. Saileshwar Natarajan, was the head of the surgery department when the incidents occurred in 2014.

The charges were brought against Dr. Natarajan following a case registered by the Kalwa police after several female students reported his inappropriate behavior. The students alleged that he used diagnostic demonstrations as a pretense to touch them inappropriately.

Magistrate Mohini Nanavare, presiding over the case, imposed a three-year jail sentence along with a fine of Rs 50,000 on Thursday, as per public prosecutor Leena Pednekar's statement. This sentence follows protests by the students at the college, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

