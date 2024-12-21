Professor Jailed for Harassment at Medical College

A professor at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa, Thane, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing MBBS trainees. The convicted individual, Dr. Saileshwar Natarajan, was the head of the surgery department when the incidents occurred in 2014.

The charges were brought against Dr. Natarajan following a case registered by the Kalwa police after several female students reported his inappropriate behavior. The students alleged that he used diagnostic demonstrations as a pretense to touch them inappropriately.

Magistrate Mohini Nanavare, presiding over the case, imposed a three-year jail sentence along with a fine of Rs 50,000 on Thursday, as per public prosecutor Leena Pednekar's statement. This sentence follows protests by the students at the college, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)