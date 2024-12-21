Deadly Militant Strike in Northwest Pakistan
An attack by Islamist militants in northwest Pakistan resulted in the deaths of sixteen security personnel, with eight others injured. The incident took place in South Waziristan. Authorities, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Hidayat Ullah, confirmed the casualties and reported that a search operation is ongoing in the area.
An Islamist militant attack in northwest Pakistan has resulted in the tragic deaths of sixteen security personnel, according to local authorities.
The deputy superintendent of police, Hidayat Ullah, disclosed to Reuters that eight additional security members sustained injuries during the assault in South Waziristan.
In response, a search operation has been launched in the area as authorities work to ensure security and gather more information about the attackers.
