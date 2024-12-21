Transforming the Northeast: From Insurgency to Innovation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for a change in police approach in the northeast, aiming for speedy justice following the end of insurgency. He highlighted massive infrastructure investments and urged self-sufficiency in agriculture, while also calling for increased efforts against narcotic smuggling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a shift in police strategies during the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council, highlighting the necessity for faster justice in the northeast post-insurgency.
Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for establishing 20 peace accords across 10 years, facilitating the surrender of 9,000 militants, thus fostering peace in the region.
With infrastructure developments, the minister pointed to Rs 81,000 crore spent on railways and Rs 41,000 crore on roads, promoting a transformed investment ecosystem post-land agreements with Bangladesh.
