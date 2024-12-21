Left Menu

Transforming the Northeast: From Insurgency to Innovation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for a change in police approach in the northeast, aiming for speedy justice following the end of insurgency. He highlighted massive infrastructure investments and urged self-sufficiency in agriculture, while also calling for increased efforts against narcotic smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:39 IST
Transforming the Northeast: From Insurgency to Innovation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a shift in police strategies during the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council, highlighting the necessity for faster justice in the northeast post-insurgency.

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for establishing 20 peace accords across 10 years, facilitating the surrender of 9,000 militants, thus fostering peace in the region.

With infrastructure developments, the minister pointed to Rs 81,000 crore spent on railways and Rs 41,000 crore on roads, promoting a transformed investment ecosystem post-land agreements with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024