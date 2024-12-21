Left Menu

Maharashtra's Vision: From Naxal-Free to Industrial Hub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to eradicate Naxalism from Gadchiroli district in three years, transforming it into an industrial hub. He emphasized infrastructure projects and agricultural incentives, promising continued development for the state's population. Notable initiatives include the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and industrial advancements in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:00 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to rid Gadchiroli district of Naxalism within three years, while positioning it as a future industrial hub in India. Speaking at the legislative assembly, Fadnavis highlighted infrastructure and agricultural initiatives aimed at spurring regional growth.

The Chief Minister reported that northern Gadchiroli, adjacent to Telangana and Chhattisgarh, is already progressing towards development after eliminating Naxal influence. Around 1,500 local youths have joined the police, symbolizing a significant shift in the district's socio-economic landscape.

Fadnavis outlined ambitious projects, including linking Gondia and Gadchiroli via the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and steering investments worth over Rs 1.23 lakh crore to Vidarbha. The administration remains focused on industrial advancement and fulfilling its electoral promises to benefit Maharashtra's 14 crore people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

