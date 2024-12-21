Maharashtra's Vision: From Naxal-Free to Industrial Hub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to rid Gadchiroli district of Naxalism within three years, while positioning it as a future industrial hub in India. Speaking at the legislative assembly, Fadnavis highlighted infrastructure and agricultural initiatives aimed at spurring regional growth.

The Chief Minister reported that northern Gadchiroli, adjacent to Telangana and Chhattisgarh, is already progressing towards development after eliminating Naxal influence. Around 1,500 local youths have joined the police, symbolizing a significant shift in the district's socio-economic landscape.

Fadnavis outlined ambitious projects, including linking Gondia and Gadchiroli via the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and steering investments worth over Rs 1.23 lakh crore to Vidarbha. The administration remains focused on industrial advancement and fulfilling its electoral promises to benefit Maharashtra's 14 crore people.

(With inputs from agencies.)