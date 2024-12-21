Unveiling Corruption in Madhya Pradesh's Transport Department

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has alleged massive corruption within the state's transport department, calling for a CBI inquiry. This demand comes after a Lokayukta raid uncovered Rs 2.85 crore in cash, gold, and silver tied to ex-constable Saurabh Sharma, prompting the Congress to seek judicial intervention as well.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari further claimed connections between Sharma and a recent Income Tax raid in Bhopal, which found Rs 10 crore in cash and 52 kg of gold in an abandoned car. Accusing the BJP government of widespread corruption akin to 'Ravana's looting', Patwari advocated for a high court investigation into the transport department's dealings.

The BJP has countered these claims, with state spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi challenging the Congress to provide evidence of their allegations. He retaliated, accusing the Congress, particularly during Kamal Nath's tenure, of fostering a corrupt administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)