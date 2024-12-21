Left Menu

Unveiling Corruption in Madhya Pradesh's Transport Department

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has flagged large-scale corruption in the state's transport department, demanding a CBI investigation following a substantial asset recovery during a Lokayukta raid. The party accuses the BJP government of systemic corruption over the past two decades, while BJP refutes these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:34 IST
Unveiling Corruption in Madhya Pradesh's Transport Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has alleged massive corruption within the state's transport department, calling for a CBI inquiry. This demand comes after a Lokayukta raid uncovered Rs 2.85 crore in cash, gold, and silver tied to ex-constable Saurabh Sharma, prompting the Congress to seek judicial intervention as well.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari further claimed connections between Sharma and a recent Income Tax raid in Bhopal, which found Rs 10 crore in cash and 52 kg of gold in an abandoned car. Accusing the BJP government of widespread corruption akin to 'Ravana's looting', Patwari advocated for a high court investigation into the transport department's dealings.

The BJP has countered these claims, with state spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi challenging the Congress to provide evidence of their allegations. He retaliated, accusing the Congress, particularly during Kamal Nath's tenure, of fostering a corrupt administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024