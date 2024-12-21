Cricketer Robin Uttappa Faces Arrest Warrant Amid Provident Fund Controversy

A warrant for the arrest of former India cricketer Robin Uttappa has been issued in connection with alleged fraud concerning Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, officials confirmed on Saturday. The incident stems from an unpaid sum of Rs 23,36,602.

Uttappa, who was identified as the director of Centauries Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, clarified via a statement on 'X' that he neither held an active executive role nor was involved in day-to-day company operations. He emphasized his resignation from his directorships years ago.

The arrest order was issued by Shadakshara Gopala Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, stating that the non-payment is hindering the settlement of workers' provident funds. Despite Uttappa's claims of non-involvement, legal proceedings are ongoing, and his advisors are pursuing a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)