Left Menu

Crackdown in Hanumangarh: Massive Arrests in Illegal Dog Fight Betting Raid

In Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, 81 individuals were arrested for illegal betting on dog fights. The police seized 19 foreign breed dogs and 15 vehicles during the raid. Licensed weapons were recovered, and the accused, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, face charges under the Animal Cruelty and Gambling Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:30 IST
Crackdown in Hanumangarh: Massive Arrests in Illegal Dog Fight Betting Raid
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district police arrested 81 people allegedly involved in betting on dog fights. The arrests followed a Friday night raid at a farmhouse, where officers also recovered 19 foreign breed dogs and seized 15 vehicles.

According to Hanumangarh SP Arshad Ali, the police encounter prompted many individuals to flee the scene, with some reportedly escaping over the walls. During the raid, licensed weapons were retrieved from several of the suspects.

It was revealed that most accused individuals hail from Punjab and Haryana, transporting the dogs in private vehicles. Injured dogs are now under police supervision and receiving treatment. Authorities have lodged a case against the accused under relevant animal cruelty and gambling laws. A social media group of 250 members, believed to be linked to the scheme, was also identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024