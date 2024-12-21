Crackdown in Hanumangarh: Massive Arrests in Illegal Dog Fight Betting Raid
In Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, 81 individuals were arrested for illegal betting on dog fights. The police seized 19 foreign breed dogs and 15 vehicles during the raid. Licensed weapons were recovered, and the accused, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, face charges under the Animal Cruelty and Gambling Acts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district police arrested 81 people allegedly involved in betting on dog fights. The arrests followed a Friday night raid at a farmhouse, where officers also recovered 19 foreign breed dogs and seized 15 vehicles.
According to Hanumangarh SP Arshad Ali, the police encounter prompted many individuals to flee the scene, with some reportedly escaping over the walls. During the raid, licensed weapons were retrieved from several of the suspects.
It was revealed that most accused individuals hail from Punjab and Haryana, transporting the dogs in private vehicles. Injured dogs are now under police supervision and receiving treatment. Authorities have lodged a case against the accused under relevant animal cruelty and gambling laws. A social media group of 250 members, believed to be linked to the scheme, was also identified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gambling Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Man Fatally Stabbed
Philippine Gambling Industry's Revenue Boom: A New Record
Tragic End for Puppies: Man Charged in Animal Cruelty Case
Police Raid Rescues Over 150 Birds from Dire Conditions at Kabutar Market
Police Scandal: Officers Charged in Fake Gambling Extortion Case