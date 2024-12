Ukraine Takes War to Russia's Interior with Strategic Drone Strikes

Ukraine intensified its conflict with Russia on Saturday morning by executing drone strikes on Kazan, a city far from the frontline, damaging residential structures.

The Russian Tatarstan region's governor confirmed the attack with eight drones, six of which hit residential buildings. Local sources reported no casualties.

This escalation follows a Ukrainian missile strike in Russia's Kursk region. Concurrently, Russia proceeded with its own drone onslaught across Ukraine, injuring civilians and maintaining pressure on eastern fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)