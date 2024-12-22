Tragic Hut Fire Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating fire incident took the lives of a 65-year-old man and his two minor granddaughters in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police reported on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred at 11:30 pm on Saturday in Laxmipura village, suspected to have been caused by a stove used for warmth, according to local police official Vikas Yadav.

While police and firefighters managed to control the blaze, they were unable to save Hajari Banjara and his granddaughter Sandhya, who died at the scene. Anushka, another granddaughter, succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. The district administration has approved substantial financial assistance for the bereaved family.

