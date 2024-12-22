Left Menu

Tragic Hut Fire Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A fire tragedy in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, led to the death of a man and his two young granddaughters. The blaze was reportedly sparked by a stove used for warmth. Authorities are offering financial aid to support the grieving family through their immense loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire incident took the lives of a 65-year-old man and his two minor granddaughters in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police reported on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred at 11:30 pm on Saturday in Laxmipura village, suspected to have been caused by a stove used for warmth, according to local police official Vikas Yadav.

While police and firefighters managed to control the blaze, they were unable to save Hajari Banjara and his granddaughter Sandhya, who died at the scene. Anushka, another granddaughter, succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. The district administration has approved substantial financial assistance for the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

