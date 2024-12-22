Empowering Delhi's Women: AAP Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, declared that the registration for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana will commence on Monday, providing monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi. This announcement was made ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February next year.

Originally announced in the 2024-25 budget, the scheme aims to support women over 18 years of age, with a conditional increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP retains power. Volunteers from the AAP party will facilitate the registration process at beneficiaries' homes, requiring only their voter ID cards.

In addition, Kejriwal unveiled plans for the Sanjeevani Yojana, promising free medical treatment for those aged over 60. This move forms part of AAP's strategy as it pursues a third consecutive term, given its dominance in the previous election when it secured 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)