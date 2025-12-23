Distraction Politics: AAP vs. LG Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has openly accused Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of engaging in what it described as 'political distraction' regarding the city's worsening air pollution crisis. The AAP criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using 'letter politics' to divert public attention from current environmental issues under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration.

In a letter addressed to AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Saxena accused him of 'gross indifference' and 'criminal inaction' on pollution issues, positioning the former CM as responsible for the crisis. AAP responded that this maneuver is a deliberate shift from addressing the current administration's accountability.

Rejecting Saxena's allegations, AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda stated that the LG appears out of touch with the gravity of the pollution problem and has neglected his constitutional duties. The party urges the public to focus on the BJP's 'four-engine government,' which it claims has been ineffective in managing pollution and employs tactics to distract media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)