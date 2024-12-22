Conflict and Compassion: Gaza's Tragic Struggles Amidst Israeli Strikes

At least 22 people, including five children, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Despite the violence, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was permitted entry into Gaza, conducting a pre-Christmas Mass for its small Christian community.

The ongoing conflict has displaced millions, while indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have repeatedly stalled, highlighting the region's deep humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)