Conflict and Compassion: Gaza's Tragic Struggles Amidst Israeli Strikes
Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 22, including children. Amidst conflict, Cardinal Pizzaballa celebrated Mass with Gaza's Christians despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The Vatican criticizes Israel's actions, which have led to thousands of Palestinian deaths and immense displacement.
At least 22 people, including five children, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight, according to Palestinian medical officials.
Despite the violence, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was permitted entry into Gaza, conducting a pre-Christmas Mass for its small Christian community.
The ongoing conflict has displaced millions, while indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have repeatedly stalled, highlighting the region's deep humanitarian crisis.
