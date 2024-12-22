Left Menu

Conflict and Compassion: Gaza's Tragic Struggles Amidst Israeli Strikes

Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 22, including children. Amidst conflict, Cardinal Pizzaballa celebrated Mass with Gaza's Christians despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The Vatican criticizes Israel's actions, which have led to thousands of Palestinian deaths and immense displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:59 IST
Conflict and Compassion: Gaza's Tragic Struggles Amidst Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 22 people, including five children, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Despite the violence, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was permitted entry into Gaza, conducting a pre-Christmas Mass for its small Christian community.

The ongoing conflict has displaced millions, while indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have repeatedly stalled, highlighting the region's deep humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024