Arrests Made in Christmas Celebration Disruption

In a recent incident at Palakkad's Nallepilly Government Upper Primary School, three individuals, reportedly associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been arrested. The trio is accused of threatening teachers and disrupting the school's Christmas celebrations last Friday, as per the police reports.

The individuals, identified as K Anilkumar, V Susasanan, and K Velayudhan, allegedly criticized the Christmas attire of teachers and students while verbally abusing instructors in front of the pupils. Police arrested them on Saturday under charges related to interfering with public servants' duties and making threats.

Following their arrest, the accused were brought before a court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, as confirmed by a top police official on Sunday.

