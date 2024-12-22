Arrests Made in Christmas Celebration Disruption
Three individuals, linked to VHP, were arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at a school. The incident took place at Palakkad’s Nallepilly Government Upper Primary School. They allegedly threatened teachers and criticized the attire of those involved. Legal action has been taken and they are in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
In a recent incident at Palakkad's Nallepilly Government Upper Primary School, three individuals, reportedly associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been arrested. The trio is accused of threatening teachers and disrupting the school's Christmas celebrations last Friday, as per the police reports.
The individuals, identified as K Anilkumar, V Susasanan, and K Velayudhan, allegedly criticized the Christmas attire of teachers and students while verbally abusing instructors in front of the pupils. Police arrested them on Saturday under charges related to interfering with public servants' duties and making threats.
Following their arrest, the accused were brought before a court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, as confirmed by a top police official on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka to Boost Honorarium for Guest Teachers
Dismissed Teachers' Union Leader Wins Tirhut Graduates By-Election
Para Teachers' Leader Gunned Down: Arrests Made in Jharkhand
BPSC Exam Uncertainty Sparks Protests Among Students and Teachers
Indian teachers are helping shape Kuwait's future generations: PM Modi to Indian community.