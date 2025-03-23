Left Menu

Teachers and Healthcare Workers Unite in Protest Against Holiday Exemption in Gilgit Baltistan

In Gilgit Baltistan, teachers and healthcare workers have launched a protest against the exemption of the education and health departments from local holidays. This decision by the government has sparked widespread discontent, with calls for the administration to address essential issues in education and healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

A protest is sweeping through Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan as teachers and healthcare workers unite against a government decision to exempt their sectors from observing local holidays. Announced during the 15th Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet meeting, this decision has faced fierce opposition from both communities.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Teachers Association declared a full boycott of schools, arguing the decision undermines their right to local holidays and disrupts the work-life balance. Healthcare workers have joined in this opposition, citing similar grievances. This decision was highlighted in notifications by the General Administration Department that aimed at ensuring continuous operations but has not sat well with those affected.

Reactions have been strong, with the Young Doctors Association labeling the move as a distraction from the government's responsibilities to improve essential services. "The government should focus on addressing the real issues in the region, rather than making decisions that complicate the lives of educators and healthcare professionals," said Muhammad Mushtaq of the Young Doctors Association. The discontent is palpable, as expressed by a Pakistan Medical Association member who criticized the lack of consideration for their round-the-clock commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

