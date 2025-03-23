Teachers and Healthcare Workers Unite in Protest Against Holiday Exemption in Gilgit Baltistan

A protest is sweeping through Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan as teachers and healthcare workers unite against a government decision to exempt their sectors from observing local holidays. Announced during the 15th Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet meeting, this decision has faced fierce opposition from both communities.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Teachers Association declared a full boycott of schools, arguing the decision undermines their right to local holidays and disrupts the work-life balance. Healthcare workers have joined in this opposition, citing similar grievances. This decision was highlighted in notifications by the General Administration Department that aimed at ensuring continuous operations but has not sat well with those affected.

Reactions have been strong, with the Young Doctors Association labeling the move as a distraction from the government's responsibilities to improve essential services. "The government should focus on addressing the real issues in the region, rather than making decisions that complicate the lives of educators and healthcare professionals," said Muhammad Mushtaq of the Young Doctors Association. The discontent is palpable, as expressed by a Pakistan Medical Association member who criticized the lack of consideration for their round-the-clock commitments.

