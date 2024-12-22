Left Menu

Tragedy at Police Training Institute

A tragic incident occurred at a police training institute in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, where a trainee cop named Mohammad Sareer was killed by a bullet fired by a sentry. The sentry, Babu Ram has been disarmed and is being questioned regarding the unfortunate incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:30 IST
Tragedy at Police Training Institute
  • Country:
  • India

A trainee cop lost his life in a tragic incident at a police training institute in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by officials on Sunday. The victim, Mohammad Sareer, was fatally shot by a sentry during the early hours.

The sentry identified as Babu Ram, who was on duty guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, allegedly fired the deadly shot that ended Sareer's life on the spot. Sareer was a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district.

Following the incident, Babu Ram has been disarmed and authorities have commenced questioning to investigate the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024