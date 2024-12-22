Tragedy at Police Training Institute
A tragic incident occurred at a police training institute in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, where a trainee cop named Mohammad Sareer was killed by a bullet fired by a sentry. The sentry, Babu Ram has been disarmed and is being questioned regarding the unfortunate incident.
Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:30 IST
A trainee cop lost his life in a tragic incident at a police training institute in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by officials on Sunday. The victim, Mohammad Sareer, was fatally shot by a sentry during the early hours.
The sentry identified as Babu Ram, who was on duty guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, allegedly fired the deadly shot that ended Sareer's life on the spot. Sareer was a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district.
Following the incident, Babu Ram has been disarmed and authorities have commenced questioning to investigate the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.
