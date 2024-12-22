Tragedy at Police Training Institute

A trainee cop lost his life in a tragic incident at a police training institute in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by officials on Sunday. The victim, Mohammad Sareer, was fatally shot by a sentry during the early hours.

The sentry identified as Babu Ram, who was on duty guarding a post at the Manigam police training institute, allegedly fired the deadly shot that ended Sareer's life on the spot. Sareer was a resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district.

Following the incident, Babu Ram has been disarmed and authorities have commenced questioning to investigate the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)